RCMP charge man with attempted murder

RCMP have charged a 34-year-old man from Lugar, N.B. with attempted murder following a stabbing at a residence in that community.

Lugar is 20 kilometres northwest of Bathurst.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a man being assaulted with a knife on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

The victim was able to leave the residence and called 911.

RCMP said when they arrived they arrested a man without incident. The victim was taken to the hospital and was later released.

The man appeared in Bathurst Provincial court and was charged with attempted murder Friday. He was sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation and is scheduled to reappear in court in early July.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.