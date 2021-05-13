Public kept out of Centennial Park area as Moncton police continue search in wake of shots

New Brunswick RCMP confirmed they received a "credible" complaint of shots fired in Moncton's Centennial Park area this morning and continue to keep the public away from the area while they investigate.

In a tweet just before noon Thursday, police said no one was injured by the shots, which were fired about 8:30 a.m.

"If you are in the Centennial Park area, please lock your doors and stay away from windows," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP. "Everyone else should avoid the area to allow police to do their work."

Ouellette said this includes people living near Millennium Boulevard, Killam Drive and Russ Howard Drive.

"We are still on scene now and searching the Centennial Park area," he said.

Police provided little other information, including the number of shots fired, where it happened, or if they're still looking for the person who fired them.

"I don't have that information in front of me at at this time," Ouellette said when asked.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNB</a> would like to thank everyone for their cooperation while they continue to investigate a report of shots fired in the Centennial Park area in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Moncton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Moncton</a>. Individuals in the area should lock doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows. —@RCMPNB

In an Alert Ready message sent at 10:17 a.m., police advised residents to lock their doors, stay away from windows and take shelter.

"Residents/schools/businesses and people in area should lock doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows," police said on Twitter.

An RCMP helicopter could also be seen over the Centennial Park area.

Police issued an emergency alert to residents shortly before 10:30 a.m. (Submitted)

Centennial Park borders Millennium Boulevard, which is closed to traffic.

Police ordered people to avoid calling 911 or police directly to seek additional information.

"It's important to keep police phone lines available for information related to locate the individual," RCMP said.

Police have also asked people to avoid posting information on social media about police locations or operations.

Schools under lockdown, hold and secure

In a Facebook post, the Anglophone East School District said Hillcrest Middle School, Harrison Trimble High School and Bessborough School are under a hold and secure, which means no one can get in or out of the buildings but students and staff can move around freely inside.

Bernice MacNaughton High School is still under lockdown.

"We continue to follow direction of the RCMP. We will update as soon as we have more information," the Anglophone East School District said in the post.

2/2: Please avoid the area while police continue to investigate. Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police immediately. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers. —@RCMPNB

In an email to parents, École Sainte-Bernadette said students and staff have been asked to remain inside. No one is allowed inside the school either. According to Radio-Canada, students and staff at École Le Sommet have also been asked to stay inside.

Moncton Christian Academy also sent an email to families saying the school is under lockdown.

Due to this police operation at Centennial Park in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Moncton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Moncton</a>, Horizon has closed its COVID-19 Assessment Centre and blood collection clinic at the Moncton Coliseum. If you had an appointment, please DO NOT go to the Coliseum. Follow <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPNB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPNB</a> for more information. <a href="https://t.co/T125eCziOa">https://t.co/T125eCziOa</a> —@HorizonHealthNB

Horizon Health Network has closed its COVID-19 Assessment Centre and blood collection clinic at the Moncton Coliseum.

"If you had an appointment, please DO NOT go to the Coliseum."

On Twitter, police advised the public shortly after 9:30 a.m. to stay away from the area.

"Please avoid the area to allow police to work," RCMP New Brunswick said in a tweet.