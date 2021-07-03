RCMP seek independent review after video of alleged misconduct in Campbellton

New Brunswick RCMP are seeking an independent review after a video of what appears to be an officer striking a man he was arresting was posted to social media.

Sgt. Mario Maillet confirmed the officer in the video is a member of the Campbellton RCMP.

He said the incident took place during an arrest on Friday after the RCMP responded to calls of a man entering a business while wielding a stick.

"When police arrived, the man resisted arrest and an altercation ensued between an RCMP member and the man," he said.

Maillet said the suspect refused treatment and is still in police custody.

The video

Warning: graphic footage

The 74-second video begins with two men, one who can be identified as an RCMP officer by his vest, attempting to restrain the suspect.

As the video continues, the officer, who is located by the suspect's upper body, appears to strike the suspect several times in the head, upper arm and chest area.

The officer then appears to straddle the suspect while another unidentified individual appears to be restraining the suspect's legs.

At the 29-second mark, a female officer enters the frame to assist the first officer with the arrest.

The female officer does not strike the suspect during the video.

During the video, several unintelligible comments can be heard coming from the suspect and the officer.

Witness recalls incident

Gaby Soucy said he witnessed the incident.

He said he was in the drive-thru of the Tim Hortons on Roseberry Street sometime after noon when he noticed an RCMP officer tackle a man to the ground.

Soucy said the officer punched the man in the face and stomach.

Gaby Soucy says he saw the incident. (Submitted by Gaby Soucy)

"He punched him maybe 50 times in the face non-stop," Soucy said.

Soucy said he did get out of his vehicle and yelled at the officer to stop beating the man. He said he was told to mind his own business.

Officer on administrative duties

The officer has not been named. He will be put on administrative duties pending the result of an independent review, Maillet said.

Maillet said RCMP have asked the Department of Justice and Public Safety to find an independent body to review the case since the province does not have one.

"It's a matter of standard practice for the RCMP in the event of serious incidents involving its police officers that an independent review agency review the police actions during these incidents, like this arrest," said Maillet.

"The RCMP, once that review agency is in place, will co-operate fully with the review."

CBC News has reached out to the department for comment.