Man's body found behind former Moncton-area schoolhouse

RCMP say they don't suspect foul play in the death of a young man whose body was found on the outskirts of Moncton behind a former schoolhouse.

A passerby was walking on a trail behind the Tankville School, near Irishtown, when he saw a body lying in the snow, Cpl. Nicolas Potvin of Codiac RCMP.

The person called the RCMP, who arrived at the scene at about 8:50 a.m.

Potvin said first responders confirmed the man was dead when they arrived.

He said the investigation is still going on, and the RCMP are trying to identify the body. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to confirm the exact cause of death, but Potvin said there was no evidence of foul play at the scene.

"No visible sign of any suspicious activity," he said.

The scene was reopened at 3 p.m.

The trail and former school, which is now a historical museum, are part of the Irishtown Nature Park, located six kilometres from Moncton city centre.