Autopsy planned for 22-year-old woman found dead outside Elsipogtog First Nation home

An autopsy will be performed Sunday on a 22-year-old woman from Elsipogtog First Nation who was found dead under suspicious circumstances outside a home on the community's Main Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate the death. As of early Sunday afternoon, units were still on scene at the house where her body was discovered.

They have a man in custody in connection with the woman's death, but no charges have been laid, according to RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

She did say the suspect is in hospital being assessed but would not comment on his condition.

Neither would she confirm whether the man and woman know each other.

Members of the RCMP Major Crime Unit remain at the scene of an Elsipogtog First Nation residence where a 22-year-old woman was found dead early Saturday morning. (Radio-Canada)

The woman's family has been notified of her death but her identity has not been made public.

The Elsipogtog First Nation band council has made counsellors available at the community hall for those who want to talk about what happened.

In a statement on their Facebook page they asked the community to "please refrain from adding any fuel to any rumors that may be floating around at this very sensitive time."