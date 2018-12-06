Bas-Caraquet man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed

A Bas-Caraquet man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing Wednesday in the northeastern New Brunswick community, RCMP say.

David Chiasson, 49, was arrested on Thursday and appeared in Caraquet provincial court on Friday to face the charge. He was remanded into custody and will undergo a five-day psychiatric evaluation.

Police responded to a report Wednesday night of a woman being assaulted at a Bas-Caraquet home on Saint-Paul Street.

They found a 45-year-old woman with what appeared to be stab wounds, an RCMP statement said.

The woman was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

The court has ordered a publication ban on the victim's identity.

Chiasson was arrested outside the residence a short time later and also taken to hospital for minor injuries, police say.

He is scheduled to return to court April 24.

The New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit is investigating the incident.