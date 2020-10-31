RCMP arrest 4 in Canterbury in connection with drug trafficking

RCMP arrested four people in Canterbury, N.B., on Friday as part of an investigation into drug trafficking.

Police executed a search warrant of an apartment building on Main Street. They searched two apartments and confiscated drugs, two pellet guns and ammunition.

The RCMP arrested two men, ages 32 and 40, and two women, ages 26 and 30. The 26-year-old woman is being held on an outstanding warrant, while the other three have been released ahead of their court appearances.

Four children, all under the age of 12, were found in the apartments. An investigation into possible child negligence has begun.