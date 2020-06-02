RCMP say Moncton man faces assault, inciting hate charges

Police say charges of assault and inciting hatred are pending against a 47-year-old Moncton man who allegedly yelled racist slurs and threw objects from an apartment building Monday as a Black Lives Matter march passed on the street below.

Codiac Regional RCMP Staff Sgt. Patricia Levesque said police were called about a resident along the march route allegedly shouting racist slurs and throwing objects from a balcony.

The march began in Victoria Park and moved down Weldon Street en route to city hall. She said the incident happened at a building along Weldon Street. Levesque said police are aware of video of the incident, but she hasn't watched the video.

The video shared online shows the march moving through the intersection of Weldon and Gordon streets. A man can be heard screaming profanities and racist slurs.

The man police arrested and released is expected to appear in court sometime in the future.

Charges have yet to be formally laid in court, so police are not releasing the man's name.

Levesque wasn't able to say what objects the person facing the charges is accused of throwing at those marching.

She said the investigation is continuing.

The march ended at Moncton City Hall, where more than 350 people gathered to hear organizers speak and chant slogans like 'Black lives matter' and 'No justice, no peace.' (Guy LeBlanc/Radio-Canada)

More than 350 people marched through the city Monday afternoon, shouting slogans like 'Black lives matter' and 'No justice, no peace.'

Participants knelt in Victoria Park for two minutes of silence to pay respect to George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died last week after pleading for air as a police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

"The demonstration yesterday was absolutely peaceful," Levesque said.

"It rolled out very nicely and no other issues occurred other than this one in particular that we're aware of."

Levesque said the pending charge of inciting hatred "is not one we see very often in this area, which is a very good thing."

The charge is an indictable offence and those convicted can face up to two years in jail.