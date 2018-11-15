RCMP arrest suspect in 20 gas thefts

A Moncton-area man has been arrested after 20 gas thefts in southeast New Brunswick, police said Thursday.

The man allegedly drilled holes in vehicle gas tanks to get the gas.

Police said they've been getting reports since October about the drained tanks.

Eleven of the cases fell under the Codiac RCMP and nine under the southeast district RCMP.

The 53-year-old suspect was arrested in Salisbury. He was released on a promise to appear in court later.