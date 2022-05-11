Man flees scene of rollover, dies in collision with transport truck, RCMP say

A 31-year-old Allardville, N.B., man has died following a crash involving a transport truck and a stolen car, Chaleur Region RCMP say.

The chain of events leading to the fatal accident began around 11 p.m. AT on Monday, when RCMP officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 11 in Bathurst, near exit 300.

A passerby stopped at the scene and helped the man out of his vehicle. The man then drove off in the passerby's car and headed northbound, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Police believe the collision occurred when the driver of the stolen car crossed the centre line and collided with the transport truck, which was travelling southbound.

The man, who was not identified by police, died at the scene.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.