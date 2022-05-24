RCMP seek assistance in assault and attempted abduction investigation

RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in its investigation into a report of an assault and attempted abduction on Highway 180 between Saint-Quentin and Bathurst.

According to an RCMP release, a woman was driving on the highway toward Bathurst on Monday evening, approximately 25 minutes past Saint-Quentin, when another woman flagged her down and asked for help changing a tire.

Two men assaulted the driver when she exited her vehicle, she reported, and tried to force her into the van.

The woman said she got away from the men and returned to her vehicle, but the van followed her for about six to eight minutes before turning around and going the other way.

Chaleur Region RCMP are seeking any dash cam video that might show the panel van, which the woman described as white or light grey, involved in the Monday night incident near Mount Carleton.

Anyone who has information about the incident, or who was on Highway 180 near Saint-Quentin between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, is asked to contact the Chaleur Regional RCMP at 506-548-7771. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.