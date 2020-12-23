72-year-old man dies after 5-vehicle crash in Moncton

A 72-year-old man is dead after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and collided with several other vehicles and hit a power pole Tuesday.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash on Mountain Road around 8:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

The man was transported to hospital, where he later died.

"Police believe the man suffered a medical emergency prior to the collisions," the news release said.

Nobody else was injured.

The Codiac Regional RCMP, Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick were dispatched to the scene.