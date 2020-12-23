Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

72-year-old man dies after 5-vehicle crash in Moncton

A 72-year-old man is dead after five vehicles collided in Moncton on Tuesday.

Police believe the man suffered a medical emergency before Tuesday's crash

CBC News ·
The crash happened on Mountain Road in Moncton around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. (CBC)

A 72-year-old man is dead after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and collided with several other vehicles and hit a power pole Tuesday.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash on Mountain Road around 8:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

The man was transported to hospital, where he later died.

"Police believe the man suffered a medical emergency prior to the collisions," the news release said.

Nobody else was injured.

The Codiac Regional RCMP, Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick were dispatched to the scene.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now