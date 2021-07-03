New date set for Mountie charged with assault after violent arrest video

The RCMP officer charged with assault had his first hearing in Campbellton on Monday.

Pierrick Caron, who was not present in court, was charged following an independent investigation into a video posted on social media that shows a man being punched several times while being arrested last summer.

During the brief appearance Monday, Campbellton provincial court Judge Joanne Durette set aside Monday, Oct. 3, at 9:30 a.m. for the rest of the proceedings.

Defence lawyer Renée Roy, and Crown prosecutor Karen Lee, agreed to the dates.

Caron is facing a summary conviction charge, which is less serious than an indictable offence. People facing a summary conviction charge don't have to appear in court and can have a lawyer appear on their behalf. They are also not typically arrested.

Charge stemming from video

The 74-second video shows an RCMP officer attempting to restrain a man, later identified as André Mercier.

After a brief struggle, the video shows the officer striking Mercier several times in the head, upper arm and chest area.

The officer appears to straddle Mercier and continue to strike him, while another unidentified individual appears to restrain his legs.

Police were responding to calls about a man entering a business while wielding a stick, the RCMP have said. The man "resisted arrest and an altercation ensued," Sgt. Mario Maillet said last July.

Warning: graphic footage

WATCH: Video appears to show officer hitting man several times

Video shows alleged misconduct by Campbellton police Duration 1:17 Officer appears to strike suspect several times in the head and chest area in video.

The officer was not named at the time, but Maillet had said he would be put on administrative duties pending the result of the independent review.

After a months-long investigation, Quebec's police oversight agency, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, found there were grounds for criminal charges.

The agency submitted a report to New Brunswick's Public Prosecution Services, which found the evidence "met the standard for prosecution," and laid the charge on June 30.

"Evidence gathered during the investigation provided reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed," it said.

A spokesperson for the Quebec agency previously confirmed the charge is related to the violent arrest captured on video July 2.