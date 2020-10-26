Maranda Fullerton doesn't need a civic official to confirm that there's a rat problem in Rothesay and Quispamsis.

She's seen the beady-eyed evidence for herself, on several occasions.

"In my area we have seen more than years before," said Fullerton, who lives near Marr Road in Rothesay. "They've been seen scurrying under decks … running from woodpiles."

Fullerton and other residents in the Kennebecasis Valley say the rodent population has surged this year, and they're urging town officials to step in and help control it.

Residents who've lived in Fullerton's neighbourhood for more than 20 years have said the problem is getting progressively worse – so much so that they've teamed up to get a contract with a pest control company.

They also bought live traps from hardware stores and placed them where rats had been spotted.

"We caught a number of rats and … disposed of them," Fullerton said. "It was not pleasant."

She and other neighbours are doing everything they can to curb the critters, but there's only so much they can do on their own, she said.

"Pest control companies have very strongly cautioned us against unsecured compost bins, bird feeders, garbage cans without lids, keeping that kind of stuff secured and in the garages if possible."

But there's nothing they can do about the open, unsealed garbage dumpsters in nearby businesses and apartment complexes, or the fact that garbage and recycling are only collected every other week, Fullerton said.

One of the rats caught in a live trap in a Rothesay neighbourhood near Marr Road. (Submitted by Maranda Fullerton)

'They chew right through your screen doors'

In Quispamsis, some residents are experiencing the same issues – and worse.

"We have a massive rat problem here," Longbow Place resident Pamella White told Quispamsis council at its Oct. 19 meeting. "We're under siege."

She told council the entire neighbourhood is plagued by two-and-a-half pound wharf rats so emboldened they "come right up onto the porch" and sit beside you.

"They chew right through your screen doors and come in the house, they've chewed all the bottoms of the garbage cans" provided by the town. "It's out of control."

White said neighbours are worried that the voracious chewers will eventually chew into wiring and "burn someone's house down," bite someone, or spread diseases.

They have hired pest control companies, but they want council to help by funding a blanket program to help combat the issue.

"We can't do it on our own," White said.

Quispamsis council members listen to a presentation by resident Pamella White, who told council her neighbourhood is "under siege" by two-and-a-half-pound wharf rats. (YouTube)

Problem 'absolutely' worse this year: pest control

Ask Bob Durelle, owner of Durelle Pest Control, which operates in Fredericton and the greater Saint John area, if there's a growing rat problem in the Kennebecasis Valley, and he doesn't hesitate for a second.

"Absolutely. In my 23 years, this is the busiest I've ever been."

He said the top three factors are garbage, compost and bird-feeders – especially if they're not properly sealed and not kept far away from a residence.

"A lot of the problems in Quispamsis and Rothesay are due to recycling," Durelle said. "Fresh recycling bins are real attractive to rats, you'll see them chewing right into the bottom of the bins and feeding from them."

Climate change has also fuelled the population surge, with warmer winters leading to less "natural die-off" and an ensuing spring baby boom, and the pandemic has played a role as well, he said. In addition to there being more rats around to be seen and heard, there are more people at home to see and hear them.

"So now we're real busy," Durelle said. "Most of the calls are rodent-related, and there's no shortage of them."

Not towns' responsibility, officials say

Despite what some residents and pest control companies say, officials for Quispamsis and Rothesay say they're not aware of a growing rat problem in either of the towns.

And even if there were, they note, it would not be up to the town to deal with it.

Rothesay town manager John Jarvie said there have been "occasional calls" about rats, but none within the last several months.

He noted that a "major infestation" would be directed to Public Health, but that in general, homeowners would be expected to deal with issues on their property.

In Quispamsis, communications manager Aaron Kennedy said the rodent problem doesn't seem to be any worse this year than previous years, noting the town usually receives "one or two complaints" each year.

This year, he said, "we received a complaint from one resident."

Kennedy also echoed Jarvie's point that homeowners would be expected to handle such problems themselves.

"The Town is not responsible for pest control on private property."

But residents, including Maranda Fullerton, say that stance needs a rethink.

"I understand why it's not their responsibility currently, but deer control was not their responsibility either," Fullerton said.

Left unchecked, the deer population became such a problem that towns and surrounding cities have taken on policies and bylaws for deer population control, she said.

She believes the same needs to happen with rat control, and soon.

"Residents are doing what they can, but this isn't something they are causing, or can solve, on their own," she said.