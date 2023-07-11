Rare stretch of Shediac natural coastline now protected against development

In the beach community of Pointe-du-Chêne, one of the last remaining sections of natural coastline in the area is now secured for wildlife conservation.

The salt marsh habitat, near popular Parlee Beach in southeastern New Brunswick, is part of about 10 hectares of land donated by the Anglican Parish of Shediac to Ducks Unlimited Canada.

Jana Cheverie, head of conservation programs for the organization, said the area includes a pristine salt marsh and forested land used by species at risk.

"It's a very important habitat for both migrating birds, but also to help mitigate the effects of climate change," she said.

Jana Cheverie, head of conservation programs for Ducks Unlimited, said salt marshes help mitigate the effects of sea level rise. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

The Anglican parish approached Ducks Unlimited about the land donation about two years ago. The transfer of the property, which is divided into three parcels, was finalized in November.

Julie Lawrence, the parish's land office administrator, said in an email the donated land was part of a large parcel granted by King George IV in 1828.

WATCH | See one of the last remaining salt marshes in the Shediac area: Visit a protected salt marsh habitat in Pointe-du-Chêne Duration 1:55 One of the last undeveloped sections of coastline in southeastern N.B. was recently donated to Ducks Unlimited Canada.

The Anglican Parish of Shediac currently owns 83 properties in southeastern New Brunswick, according to provincial land records.

One of the parcels donated for conservation borders a property where the parish proposed a controversial campground. The project was put on hold indefinitely in 2019, after residents raised concerns over the potential impact on a coastal wetland.

'It's a special place'

Adam Campbell, manager of Atlantic region for Ducks Unlimited, said the site is always rich with a variety of wildlife, including various kinds of fish, ospreys, blue herons, bald eagles and ducks.

"It thrives, it's a special place. It's not huge, but it doesn't take a large area of salt marsh to be significant," he said.

"We really want to raise awareness with the public on how important these systems are."

Jolyne Hébert, executive director of the Shediac Bay Watershed Association, said the donated land will be used for studies and educational visits. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

The Shediac Bay Watershed Association was initially in discussions with the parish a few years ago about the possibility of transferring land to Ducks Unlimited.

Executive director Jolyne Hébert said the group is pleased the parish went through with the donation.

"We may have just planted the seed of an idea that they really ran with," she said.

The conservation area at Pointe-du-Chêne was transferred to Ducks Unlimited by the Anglican Parish of Shediac at the end of 2022. The salt water marsh and forested lands are home to many species. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Hébert said the association expects to use the lands for educational visits and to study the plants and animals.

"These are great locations and destinations to bring school groups and members of the general public, to help educate on the importance of these sensitive coastal habitats," she said.

Ducks Unlimited is considering ways to educate the public about the ecosystem, including the possibility of signage and walking paths.

Important migratory habitat

Salt marshes are in decline in New Brunswick. An estimated 65 per cent have been lost to coastal development, according to Ducks Unlimited.

They are listed as provincially significant wetlands, which means there are restrictions on construction in the area.

The remaining wetlands in southeastern New Brunswick are important migratory habitats for waterfowl, including black ducks and ring-neck ducks, and are home to young salmon and lobster in the estuaries.

The three parcels of donated land had been held by the Anglican Parish of Shediac for nearly 200 years. (CBC)

They also play an important role in reducing the impact of storms and rising sea levels on the coast. During a storm surge, a salt water marsh will dissipate wave energy, protecting the coastline from erosion.

Cheverie said protecting the adjacent land will allow the marsh to migrate with storms.

"If there's development in the way, the salt marsh has nowhere else to go. So it will be lost once the sea levels continue to rise," she said.