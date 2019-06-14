Raptors' success boosts Basketball New Brunswick

Canada has long been considered a hockey nation, but the recent success of the Toronto Raptors has many kids trading the rink for the basketball court.

Tyler Slipp, the executive director of Basketball New Brunswick, said the Raptors playoff run, which culminated in the franchise's first NBA championship early Friday morning, has meant an increase in interested youngsters picking up the game.

"Especially when they beat the Sixers on that Kawhi buzzer beater in Game 7," said Slipp, referring to the game-winning basket by Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, advancing the Raptors to the conference finals.

"People started to look around and think like, 'is this possible, are the Raptors maybe going to go to the finals?' It's just been building since then."

Since the Raptors' Cinderella season began, Slipp said, the number of phone calls and emails from parents looking to enrol their children in Basketball New Brunswick programs has skyrocketed.

"It's just a steady stream," said Slipp. "It's great for the game. Like, that's what we love to see."

Bright future

The increase in the sport's popularity in Canada is not unexpected.

The Raptors title marks the first championship for a Canadian team in one of the three major league sports since 1993, when the Montreal Canadiens captured the Stanley Cup and the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series.

In New Brunswick, the Moncton Magic won the National Basketball League of Canada championship this year.

And keep in mind, the sport was invented by a Canadian.

Slipp said it'll be a while before any New Brunswickers make their way to the NBA, but the future looks promising, especially for under-16 national squads.

The game is riding a high wave in the country and its fairly low barrier to entry makes it a popular option for parents.

"It's probably got some of the lowest barriers for entry of any sport out there in terms of costs and facilities," said Slipp.

"Like really, you need a ball and a hoop outside. And that's why there's just so many kids across the country that fall in love with the game — because you can do it on your own."