Greens call for greater access to COVID-19 rapid tests before Easter weekend

The Green Party is calling on the provincial government to make COVID-19 rapid tests available to all New Brunswickers before Easter weekend.

Access to rapid tests has been restricted since January to people between the ages of two and 49 who have COVID symptoms.

But experience has shown that long weekends are followed by "an uptick" in COVID cases, Green Leader David Coon said in a news release.

"New Brunswickers want to have peace of mind that they won't be putting elderly or immunocompromised family members at risk by visiting them this long weekend," he said.

The news release notes neighbouring Nova Scotia provides free access to rapid tests to anyone who wants them and makes them available in public locations, such as libraries and MLA constituency offices.

"Premier Higgs keeps saying he wants New Brunswickers to make decisions to protect themselves, but how can they do that when most don't even have access to simple tools such as rapid tests?" Megan Mitton, health critic for the Greens and the MLA for Memramcook-Tantramar, said in the release.

"He needs to make rapid tests accessible to all New Brunswickers by offering them in communities across the province."

Department of Health officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

People with COVID symptoms must go through the province's COVID-19 testing website, click on "get tested," and fill out an online questionnaire.

The province also stopped supplying the Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton airports with the free POCT [point-of-care rapid-test kits].

Coon previously called the decision to "severely limit" access to rapid tests "short-sighted, and unhelpful."