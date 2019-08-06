Frustration mounts after another plea delay in alleged attack on Moncton nurses

Randy Van Horlick is accused of assaulting two Georges Dumont Hospital staff on March 11, but despite four court appearances, no plea has been entered.

Van Horlick, 69, was charged with assault causing bodily harm after an attack that left Georges Dumont Hospital nurse Natasha Poirier with a broken nose and head injuries.

Van Horlick was arrested July 23, on a second charge of assault, this one against Teresa Thibeault, a licensed practical nurse at the hospital.

The RCMP said the two charges are related to the same incident.

Van Horlick appeared in a Moncton courtroom on Tuesday, represented by his lawyer, articling law student Alex Pate. Pate told provincial court Judge Jolène Richard the defence is waiting for disclosure on the second charge before it can proceed.

Crown prosecutor Marie-Andrée Mallet confirmed a letter asking for disclosure had been filed. The plea was rescheduled for Aug. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Entering the courthouse, Natasha Poirier, a victim of the alleged assault, said one thing she hoped for Tuesday was a plea.

"Either guilty or not guilty, but me and my team will be able to kind of proceed, kind of continue healing in this process, and we certainly want justice."

Poirier's "team" is comprised of family, friends, co-workers and union representatives, who took up nearly three rows of benches in the court room.

Randy Van Horlick, right, with articling student Alex Pate. Van Horlick has not yer entered a plea and is expected back in court Aug. 19. (Jean Philippe Hughes/Radio Canada )

Van Horlick sat across the aisle alone.

After the plea was delayed, Poirier declined to comment. Outside the courthouse, her brother Sébastien Poirier said it was too hard for her to comment.

"She has to keep coming here and relive this situation over and over, and I think she's very frustrated.

"It would be nice if it was over."

Sébastien Poirier is the brother of one of the victims of the alleged assault. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Natasha Poirier spoke to the CBC News at length in June, saying she thought she would die during the alleged 14-minute attack. She said a licensed public nurse tried to stop the attack and was injured.

Poirier has not returned to work and continues to suffer symptoms from her brain injury,