Man accused of assaulting 2 Moncton nurses pleads not guilty

Randy Van Horlick has pleaded not guilty to charges he assaulted two nurses at Dr.-Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital on March 11.

Four days were set aside for the trial beginning Feb. 3, 2020.

Van Horlick, 69, was charged with assault causing bodily harm after an attack that left nurse Natasha Poirier with a broken nose and head injuries.

Van Horlick was arrested July 23, on a second charge of assault causing bodily harm, this one against Teresa Thibeault, a licensed practical nurse at the hospital.

Sebastien Poirier, left, and Stephane Poirier are Natasha Poirier's brothers. They say the case has been hard on the whole family. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

The RCMP said the two charges are related to the same incident.

Natasha Poirier was in court along with friends, family members, co-workers and union representatives, who took up almost four rows of seating in the courtroom.

She did not comment outside the courthouse, but family members did.

Her brother Sebastien Poirier said this has been difficult for his sister.

"She's not doing that well," Poirier said. "It's very difficult for her now that she's going to have to wait more time and she's going to have to heal from the wounds."

Brother Stephane Poirier said the whole family has been affected.

"The family members are confident that justice will be served … but we're upset, we're frustrated."

Norma Melanson, Natasha Poirier's mother, says she's glad a plea has finally been entered. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Natasha Poirier's mother, Norma Melanson, said she's relieved a plea has been entered. This was the fifth court appearance for Van Horlick.

"When it goes in February one thing, should I say, a consolation … is that the public will hear what has happened," Melanson said.

Norbert Robichaud, a local representative with the New Brunswick Nurses Union, said the trial will bring things to light.

"We are caregivers," he said. "We are here to help you. We can't do anything, everything at the same time. There's no place for violence in the workplace."

Norbert Robichaud of the the New Brunswick Nurses Union says it's important for people to hear what happened. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Asked if he had anything to say coming out of court, Van Horlick walked past reporters and said "no comment."

Natasha Poirier spoke to CBC News at length in June, saying she thought she would die during the alleged 14-minute attack.

She said a licensed practical nurse tried to stop the attack and was injured in the attempt.

Poirier has not returned to work and continues to suffer symptoms from her brain injury.