Customer information trashed by Moncton dealerships used for $1M fraud, RCMP allege

Police in Moncton are warning some customers of Rallye Motors-owned dealerships to check their credit history after personal and financial information taken from the trash was used to allegedly commit fraud totalling about $1 million.

The alleged fraud included the purchase of luxury vehicles, Codiac Regional RCMP acting Supt. Benoit Jolette told a Codiac Regional Policing Authority meeting in September. He said a person had been arrested in August.

"This individual had actually got his hands on over 100 persons files from the trash," Jolette said at the time.

"It was actually from a local business and the individual had got their hands on financial information from over 100 individuals, and had used this information to purchase luxury vehicles and various other items. Some items ranged up to $70,000."

Codiac Regional RCMP acting Supt. Benoit Jolette speaks to reporters following a Codiac Regional Policing Authority meeting in September. (Shane Magee/CBC)

This week, RCMP issued a news release warning customers of Rallye Motors Hyundai or Rallye Motors Mitsubishi between 2012 and 2017 to check their credit history for signs of fraud.

Codiac RCMP Sgt. Mathieu Roy said police determined people not linked to the dealerships used personal information to fraudulently apply for various types of financing, such as car loans and credit cards, in other people's names.

Jolette confirmed to CBC News the case he mentioned in September is the same one in the news release.

Dealership won't comment

It's unclear whether the records were thrown out in whole, or had been shredded.

The company isn't answering questions. A person who answered a call at Rallye Motors Hyundai on Wednesday directed questions to RCMP before hanging up.

Police say the alleged fraud was discovered after a woman was arrested for an unrelated issue in June.

Two to appear in court next year

She allegedly had documents with personal and financial information of other people that police determined came from Rallye Motors Hyundai and Rallye Motors Mitsubishi dealerships.

Four search warrants were executed by police between July and September, resulting in the seizure of a "significant" number of documents, the news release states.

Police say a 41-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman from Moncton have been arrested and are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 24.

Jolette told the policing authority the charges that are expected to be laid are "immense."

RCMP say police have been contacting dealership customers whose documents were found during the searches.

Several have told police there are financial irregularities that appear connected to the investigation.

Customers alarmed

The news has alarmed some customers.

Sylvette Benoit told Radio-Canada she bought a car from Rallye Motors Mitsubishi in 2012.

Benoit isn't sure if she was among those affected but is still concerned.

"Honestly, it's always something I've been afraid of, someone taking my identity or something," Benoit said.

Rallye Motors Auto Group has several dealerships in Moncton, Dieppe and Rexton.