Rainy-weather collision near Salisbury kills 57-year-old man
A 57-year old man has been killed in a collision in rainy weather near Salisbury, police say.
RCMP say vehicle crossed centre line of Homestead Road
A 57-year old man dies after a collision in rainy weather near Salisbury in southeastern New Brunswick, police say
An RCMP news release said the crash between a pickup truck and a vehicle happened at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday on Homestead Road in Second North River.
Police said they believe that the car, travelling west, crossed the centre line in a heavy rainstorm and struck an oncoming pickup truck.
Both drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles and were taken to the hospital.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old man from The Glades, just outside Petitcodiac, later died from his injuries. The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A member of the New Brunswick coroner's office is assisting the investigation.