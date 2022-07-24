Content
New Brunswick

Rainy-weather collision near Salisbury kills 57-year-old man

A 57-year old man has been killed in a collision in rainy weather near Salisbury, police say.

RCMP say vehicle crossed centre line of Homestead Road

Sam Farley · CBC News ·
Police sirens, which are flashing red and blue.
Police say victim's car crossed the centre line in heavy rain. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

An RCMP news release said the crash between a pickup truck and a vehicle happened at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday on Homestead Road in Second North River.

Police said they believe that the car, travelling west, crossed the centre line in a heavy rainstorm and struck an oncoming pickup truck.

Both drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles and were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old man from The Glades, just outside Petitcodiac, later died from his injuries. The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A member of the New Brunswick coroner's office is assisting the investigation.

