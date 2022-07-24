Rainy-weather collision near Salisbury kills 57-year-old man

A 57-year old man dies after a collision in rainy weather near Salisbury in southeastern New Brunswick, police say

An RCMP news release said the crash between a pickup truck and a vehicle happened at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday on Homestead Road in Second North River.

Police said they believe that the car, travelling west, crossed the centre line in a heavy rainstorm and struck an oncoming pickup truck.

Both drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles and were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old man from The Glades, just outside Petitcodiac, later died from his injuries. The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A member of the New Brunswick coroner's office is assisting the investigation.