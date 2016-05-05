Rainfall warnings for all of Maritimes, N.B. warnings now for whole province

Rainfall warnings are in effect for all of P.E.I, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, according to Environment Canada.

As of Friday morning, New Brunswick's warnings only spanned southern and central regions , but are now in place for the whole province.

Tropical cyclone statements remain in place for all of the Maritimes with special weather statements in effect for certain regions of New Brunswick.

Special weather statements for New Brunswick's eastern coastline call for "higher than normal water levels and minor coastal flooding" starting during high tide in the afternoon into the evening.

There are also special weather statements for northwest New Brunswick, particularly the western half of Restigouche County along with Edmundston and Madawaska County. It says snowfall from 15-20 centimetres is expected from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

Rainfall warnings for New Brunswick say 50-70 millimetres of rain is expected for central and southern parts of the province and 30-50 millimetres for northern regions. The rain will turn to showers for Saturday evening, says Environment Canada.

For all three counties on P.E.I., 40-60 millimetres of rain is expected with the rain moving to a drizzle by Saturday night.

Environment Canada's warnings for Nova Scotia also call for 40-60 millimetres of rain.

The tropical cyclone statements for the Maritimes were last updated on Friday at 5:30 p.m. with no more planned, saying Tropical Depression Nicole is still not anticipated to bring concerning winds, except possibly over the Acadian Peninsula and the Gaspé region of Quebec.

Power outages

Power outages in the Maritimes are mainly impacting Nova Scotia, with 12,839 customers without power , according to Nova Scotia Power's website at 10:15 a.m.

The majority of the outages are in Halifax with 9,309 affected customers, and in Baddeck with 2,733.

New Brunswick has 199 customers without power according to N.B. Power website, with 118 of them in the Kennebecasis Valley. P.E.I only has eight customers without power.