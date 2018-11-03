Rain, wind warnings expanded as second storm slams New Brunswick

Much of the province is under a rainfall warning as the second of back-to-back storms hits the province.

All areas except the northwest of the province are under either a rainfall warning or a wind warning. In the case of the Acadian Peninsula, it's both.

Northwestern areas are still under a special weather statement.

"Rainfall amounts in the past 24 hours across New Brunswick have ranged from 25 mm in the northeast to 40 to 60 mm in the southwest," said Environment Canada.

Water over the bridge to Randolph Island in Saint John. (Jeff Sheehan)

"Additional rainfall amounts of 15 to 30 mm in the northeast and 30 to 40 mm in the south are expected by this evening."

Some areas of the province have suffered from some minor localized flooding with water over some roads in Saint John.

Wet and windy

Rain and wind warning cover much of the province Saturday as the second of two storms rolls into New Brunswick. (Environment Canada)

Strong winds are expected throughout the province, but especially in the Tantramar Marsh area and the Acadian Peninsula Saturday evening into Sunday.

"Very strong southwesterly winds will develop in the southeast over the Tantramar Marsh area this evening and over the Acadian Peninsula near midnight and persist into Sunday morning," said Environment Canada.

"Gusts up to 100 km/h are expected. Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur."