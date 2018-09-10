Skip to Main Content
Tropical depression Gordon remnants may dump 50 mm of rain on N.B.

New Brunswick could be hit with a significant amount of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday as remnants of tropical depression Gordon move into the lower half of the province.

Environment Canada says it's still unclear where the heaviest rain will fall on Tuesday and Wednesday

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday indicating that as much as 50 mm of rain may fall in some parts of New Brunswick. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Environment Canada issued a special weather advisory that says the storm is expected to bring between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain to some parts of the province between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. 

"There is still some uncertainty with regard to where the heaviest rainfall will occur," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"The public is advised to monitor future forecasts as rainfall warnings may be required."

