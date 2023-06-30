Rain storm causes major damage in Edmundston

The mayor of Edmunston, N.B., says damage is being evaluated after a sudden and intense rain storm hit the city Thursday evening.

Éric Marquis said the damage is already significant. He also confirmed no injuries were reported.

According to Environment Canada, at least 60 millimetres of rain fell in the region, but Marquis thinks the level of water on the ground reached 150 millimetres.

"It's surely a lot more than that," Jacques Doiron, from the municipal Emergency Measures Organization, told Radio-Canada.

Marquis told Radio-Canada that they were lucky, there are no reported injuries or deaths as a result of the storm.

Éric Marquis is the mayor of Edmundston. (Radio-Canada)

"We are talking about several flooded residences and roads being cut-off," he said to Radio-Canada in French. "Railway traffic is also blocked."

Doiron, who is also the director of fire services in Edmundston, confirmed the municipality was caught off guard by the storm. Environment Canada had issued warnings, but it was too late.

"The only alert we received was at 5:30 p.m.," he said in French. "We have a plan for facing these emergency situations but because we had no warming, our pumps were not installed. We will be verifying why we did not receive that warning."

According to the mayor, 110 residences have reported sewer back-ups or flooding in their basements, especially those in Saint-Jacques.

The Emergency Measures Organization is asking those affected to contact their insurance company as soon as possible to assess the damage, and to take lots of photos to any damage to their property.

Meanwhile, the City of Edmundston is working with provincial authorities to set up a disaster relief program. Specialists are expected to be on scene all weekend assessing the damage.

The city also plans to organize a special garbage collection in the coming days.

If your property suffered damage, you can call Edmundston public works at (506) 739-2103.

Damage to roads and infrastructure

In terms of damage to municipal infrastructure, authorities are reporting damage in four sectors.

There has been a landslide in the Verret region, between Philippe avenue and chemin Rossignol. The culverts were destroyed.

Route Saint-François (route 120) is closed in that area, complicating travel between Edmundston and Haut-Madawaska. A detour has been put in place.

This section of Route 120, between Edmundston and Baker Brook, in northwest New Brunswick, has been submerged. (Submitted by the City of Edmundston)

Doiron told Radio-Canada he's hoping the closure is temporary.

Mont Farlagne road is also closed to traffic. According to the city, it will be inspected before it's reopened.

A creek overflowed in the area near the Dodge dealership, causing Canada street to also be closed to traffic. It has since been reopened but authorities say inspections are still required.

Finally, the culverts along Acadie street are blocked by large amounts of soil after the torrential rains, and will need to be cleaned.

The City of Edmundston is asking the public to travel slowly and with caution even if roads are open because there could still be debris.