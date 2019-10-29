Up to 50 mm of rain expected to pound the province this week
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement on Tuesday for the entire province due to heavy rains expected this week.
New Brunswick is about to get soaked.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the entire province Tuesday.
The national weather agency says a low pressure system is expected, bringing up to 50 mm of rain by the end of the week.
Rain is expected to start Thursday morning and become heavy overnight into Friday, along with strong winds.
Environment Canada is advising the public to monitor the forecast this week as conditions could change.
