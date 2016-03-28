Rain, snow and a flood warning on the way for New Brunswick on Friday
Nashwaak River is forecast to hit flood warning stage on Friday before dropping over the weekend
Some New Brunswick communities may see flooding warnings this weekend as rain, freezing rain and snow are expected to cover parts of the province.
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings stretching from the south west of the province to Fredericton and east to Fundy National Park.
A system traveling over the eastern United States is expected to bring about 30 millimetres of rain.
This comes as at least one community will likely receive a flood warning.
The Nashwaak River at Durham Bridge is expected to reach warning stage on Friday after hitting the advisory stage on Thursday. The provincial government's River Watch program forecasts the water level in Durham Bridge to drop on the weekend.
The St. John River hit the advisory stage at Woodstock on Thursday.
While rain is expected in the south, northwestern areas of the province are expecting as much as 15 centimetres of snow.
Snowfall warnings have been issued for Edmundston and Madawaska County and Campbellton and Restigouche County.
The last reported snow depth survey, released on March 15, shows as much as 150 cm of snow still on the ground in some northern areas.
