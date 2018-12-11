Heavy rain could bring flooding to parts of N.B. on Monday
About 20 to 40 millimetres of rain is expected across the province, beginning Sunday night.
Environment Canada says low-lying areas most at risk
The rain will continue into Monday before moving on to the Gulf of St. Lawrence Tuesday.
Rainfall warnings were issued Sunday by Environment Canada for central and northeastern New Brunswick.
The rain is expected to turn to a mix of snow and ice pellets in northern New Brunswick Sunday night and could bring up to 10 centimetres of snow.
In southern New Brunswick, the system will mostly bring rain, although it could bring snow Monday night.
Environment Canada says localized flooding in low-lying areas is a risk.
