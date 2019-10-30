Planning to trick-or-treat? You might want to consider an umbrella

Rainy weather might put a damper on trick-or-treating this year.

Environment Canada says rainfall accumulations will range between 40 and 80 mm over western New Brunswick by the end of the week. Meanwhile, eastern parts of the province can expect less accumulation.

The national weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the entire province.

"A low pressure system will begin to approach the Maritimes from the west on Thursday," Environment Canada said in a statement.

The rain will start Thursday morning and increase in intensity Thursday night into Friday. Heavy rainfall will also be accompanied by strong winds.

"The public is advised to monitor future forecasts as warnings may be required."