RCMP raid 3 residences in Moncton area as part of 'ongoing investigation'

RCMP raided multiple locations in the Moncton area on Wednesday morning.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said the searches are "part of an ongoing investigation."

She declined further comment, saying more information might be released later in the day.

CBC News has confirmed at least three properties were targeted: 204 Dominion St., 45 Donovan Terrace and 47292 Homestead Rd.

About 10 officers, some in tactical gear, remain at a two-storey duplex on Dominion Street in the city's downtown.

They are carrying bags that appear to contain evidence out of the back of the building, CBC reporter Shane Magee reported from the scene.

Officers were observed toting material out of 204 Dominion St. throughout the day. (Shane Magee/CBC)

One area resident said she awoke to the sound of percussion grenades going off.

Firefighters are "assisting with ventilation" at the site, said Capt. Brian McDonald. He declined further comment, saying "it's a police matter."

Angela Reid, who lives across from the raided townhouse unit on Donovan Terrace on the city's north side, said she heard three "loud bangs" around 5 a.m. When she looked out her window, she saw two SWAT teams, "a bunch" of officers and police dogs.

Firefighters used a large fan to assist with ventilation at the site. (Shane Magee/CBC)

There were "all kinds of comings and going on over there" for about three hours, she said.

Then she observed a maintenance worker change the locks.

Reid, who has lived in the area for about 2½ years, said she has seen police "come and go," but has never witnessed anything like this before.

At least five police vehicles remained at the bungalow on Homestead Road, a rural area northwest of the city limits, into the afternoon.