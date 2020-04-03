Fredericton radio tower collapses, narrowly missing curling club

Three Bell Media radio stations were knocked off the air Friday after a telecommunications tower in Fredericton toppled over in the morning, narrowly missing a curling club.

Frank Armstrong, president of the Capital Winter Club, said the facility was fortunate to avoid any major damage.

"We went out and looked and found ourselves extremely lucky because it looks like it came within about four feet of taking out the corner of the curling club," Armstrong said. "So, pretty lucky."

The club has been closed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and no one was injured.

Bell Media says it is investigating the incident. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Strong gusts of wind were blowing through the capital Friday when the tower fell.

Bell Media said the incident is under investigation.