Group pushing $12M Moncton-area racquet sports centre seeks municipal money

A group formed last year in the hopes of building a $12 million tennis and racquetball centre in the Moncton-area has started approaching municipal governments in the region for support.

South East Racquet Sports Inc., with representatives from Racquetball New Brunswick and Tennis Moncton, wants to build a 21-court centre with government and private funding by 2021.

"This would be a facility that would really help several sports improve their games, improve the access to the sports, have some programming on a regular basis and open it up to new people coming to the area," Barry Moore, vice-president of the not-for-profit group's board, said in an interview.

"We think it would be a good addition to our area."

Moore, who is also president of Racquetball New Brunswick, said there's a need for indoor tennis courts in the region. Mark White, a tennis coach, is president of the group and previously called for indoor tennis courts.

The proposed facility could be used to host provincial, regional and national tournaments, Moore said.

"In order to grow the programs, we need to have a facility that can support people coming in at times that are available to them and support various programs for these various sports," Moore said.

The facility would operate as a not-for-profit, similar to the Abony Family Tennis Center in Fredericton, mainly making its money through memberships. Moore said supporters calculated they likely need around 300 paying members to make such a facility viable over the long term, without needing government funds to cover operations.

Barry Moore, president of Racquetball New Brunswick, says the group estimates it will need about 300 paying members to keep the centre sustainable. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

He said the group thinks the centre could draw members from up to 100 kilometres away.

"We expect it will become a destination for people who really enjoy playing tennis who would like to do it all year-long," Moore said. "They come to Moncton, do some shopping and play tennis because you just can't get the game in the wintertime."

The proposed centre would include eight courts for tennis, eight for badminton and pickleball and five for racquetball. (Submitted)

The group plans to carry out viability studies, then raise money. It has a consultant and project manager and has a preliminary construction cost estimate.

It has kept a low profile since forming, but last week went to Riverview requesting town council pass a motion supporting the project and $10,000 in the town's 2019 budget that would help kick-start fundraising efforts.

Riverview council did not make any decisions on the requests, town spokesperson Meghan Cross said in an email.

The proposed facility would allow for year-round tennis games. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Moore said the group is still open to potential sites in the Moncton area, though its presentation to Riverview states it would be located in Dieppe. The group has met privately with Dieppe council.

"There have been some discussions but no decision has been made so far," said Dieppe spokesperson Annie Duguay. "The city is still in the process of evaluating the request."

Moncton provides $4,000 this year

The group received a $4,000 grant from Moncton this year to help fund a feasibility study.

Isabelle LeBlanc, Moncton's director of communications, said in an email that the city denied a grant request this year because the city hadn't heard anything more about the study funded by the first grant.

Moore said the group now plans to complete feasibility studies before making further funding requests in Moncton, Dieppe and potentially other nearby municipalities.

Moore said the group hopes to see the tennis centre open in time for the Jeux de la Francophonie in July 2021. The centre is not required, though, for the francophone games, which will bring between 3,000 and 4,000 athletes, coaches and artists to Moncton and Dieppe.