More raccoons live in urban parks than in forests, survey finds

There are more raccoons in your backyard than in forested areas, according to data collected by a University of New Brunswick forestry professor and the Department Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries.

"The forest itself doesn't provide enough food to support that many raccoons," said Joe Nocera, a forestry professor at the UNB Fredericton.

"They have to be subsidized by human waste."

The extent of the forest-urban divide among raccoons was discovered after more than 800 of them were trapped and released in the southern half of the province so scientists could figure out the proper distribution of rabies vaccines.

Joe Nocera, a forestry professor at the University of New Brunswick, says he was surprise by the difference in population between urban parks and agricultural and forested areas. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The goal was to help Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries more strategically distribute oral vaccine baits each year, said Nocera.

"What we really wanted to know were density estimates," he said.

Lately, there haven't been many reported New Brunswick cases of rabies in raccoons, and Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries wants to keep it that way.

Energy and Resource Development teamed up with the federal department to set 100 traps in 14 different locations spanning five different counties — Carleton, York, Sunbury, Charlotte and Kings — and the city of Saint John.

The researchers trapped 805 raccoons in agricultural areas, forested areas and urban parks. Nocera said they focused on counties near the border because cases of rabies are thought to come across the border with the United States and into New Brunswick.

"You set up live traps, a raccoon enters the trap and you give it an ear tag," he said.

An estimate of population density can be calculated based on the number of raccoons recaptured.

"The more you recapture, the more of the population you know you've caught."

Nocera said that because raccoons are omnivores, they'll eat whatever is available.

"That's partly why their densities are so high in urban parks … their access to food is quite diverse," he said.

In Fredericton, the team members focused on one area, Odell Park, where they calculated there were 211 raccoons per square kilometre.

"That might not sound like a lot," Nocera said, adding that the park is two square kilometres. "But in a square kilometre, that's a lot of raccoons."

Researchers now have a good guess as to how many raccoons are living in Odell and Rockwood parks. Forestry professor Joe Nocera says the difference of numbers between urban parks, agriculture and forest, was surprising. 10:38

Nocera said he was surprised by the difference between urban parks and agricultural and forested areas.

"Whereas we saw 211 raccoons per kilometre in urban parks, we saw 18 per kilometre in agriculture and nine per kilometre squared in forest," he said.

Nocera said these raccoon groups can be different from each other.

"An urban park raccoon might not balk at seeing or smelling the canned sardines in the middle of the forest, but a forest raccoon might be suspicious of a trap with sardines in the middle of a forest," he said.

The data collected will now be used by the Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries to determine where they'll distribute oral rabies vaccine baits.

The department will start baiting across the province next summer.