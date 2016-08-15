Skunk found in St. Stephen yard tests positive for rabies

A skunk found in a St. Stephen yard two weeks ago has tested positive for rabies, a government veterinarian says.

Jim Goltz, manager of veterinary lab and pathology services, said a report came in on the province's TeleCare line about a skunk acting strangely.

He said the skunk was being very active during the day, although skunks are nocturnal animals and normally more active at night. The skunk was also exhibiting locomotion problems.

"It was falling over," Goltz said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton. "It was circling around. It seemed to be very disoriented."

An official with the province was dispatched to retrieve the skunk. The animal was destroyed and brought in for testing.

This is the first land mammal found with the disease in New Brunswick since 2017, when a rabid skunk turned up in St. Stephen, close to where the skunk was found last month.

He said rabies can affect all mammals, including humans.

4-year-old bitten by rabid bat

Last month, a four-year-old Hartland boy was bitten by a bat while sleeping at home. The bat later tested positive for rabies. That incident happened just days after a 21-year-old man in British Columbia died of rabies after coming into contact with an infected bat.

"An animal with rabies typically will be shedding the virus in their saliva," he said. "And if they bite another animal or if another animal comes in contact with their saliva … that animal can become rabid."

Moving forward, Goltz said the province will be looking for more cases of rabies in the St. Stephen area.

Although we've had great success at reducing the number of cases of rabies, rabies continues to occur in the province periodically. - Jim Goltz, provincial veterinarian

At the same time, he said, the government has been successful in reducing the number of skunks and raccoons carrying rabies in the province.

Since 2014, the province has been putting out oral rabies vaccine bait for raccoons, skunks and foxes.

The vaccine baits, which are contained in small capsules, are being distributed by hand in green spaces, parks, hedges and wooded areas.

Rabid animals cross border

This year, the bait is being distributed in St. Stephen, Saint Andrews, St. George, Blacks Harbour, Campobello Island, McAdam, Woodstock and Centreville. Distribution started July 19 and will finish Aug. 9.

Goltz said the province will also conduct aerial vaccine bait distribution between Aug. 11 and Aug. 17.

"We know there are [rabies] cases occurring nearby in Maine and those keep spilling over into New Brunswick," he said.

Over the next week, the state of Maine will be distributing the oral rabies vaccine bait in Houlton, a town near the U.S. and Canada border.

Andrew Doherty, 4, was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. (Submitted by Tasha Doherty)

St. Stephen is close to the Maine border, so Goltz believes there's a good chance the skunk travelled over.

He said the province needs to be vigilant, keep monitoring and controlling measures in areas across New Brunswick this summer.

"The biggest significance is that we don't get complacent," he said. "Although we've had great success at reducing the number of cases of rabies, rabies continues to occur in the province periodically."

Don't move the animals

The Department of Health suggests anyone who has come in direct contact with a bat, or any suspected rabid animal, should contact TeleCare immediately.

It also recommends pet owners who suspect a rabid animal has come into contact with their pet contact a veterinarian. Animal vaccinations should also be up to date.

Often, Goltz said, animals can be found rummaging through gardens, compost or garbage. Residents should not move any of these animals from one area to another using traps.

"You could spread rabies to another location, where we don't have protective measures ongoing," he said.