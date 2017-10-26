Rabies infected bat came into contact with people says Health Department
Report comes a week after death of British Columbia man who came into contact with rabid bat
A big brown bat that came into contact with people in Carleton County has tested positive for rabies, according to the Department of Health.
In a statement to CBC News, the department confirmed the bat did come into contact with humans but that the "exposed persons have been treated appropriately."
The department said that contact between rabid bats and humans is rare, with only four reported incidents taking place since 2017.
The report comes one week after a 21-year-old man in British Columbia died of rabies after coming into contact with an infected bat.
The department suggests anyone who has come in direct contact with a bat, or any suspected rabid animal, to contact TeleCare immediately.
It also recommends pet owners who suspect a rabid animal has come into contact with their pet contact a veterinarian.
"If possible, do not harm the suspect rabid animal," said the department.
"Testing animals for rabies is done on the animal's brain and this must be intact for optimal results."
With files from Melissa Friedman
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.