A big brown bat that came into contact with people in Carleton County has tested positive for rabies, according to the Department of Health.

In a statement to CBC News, the department confirmed the bat did come into contact with humans but that the "exposed persons have been treated appropriately."

The department said that contact between rabid bats and humans is rare, with only four reported incidents taking place since 2017.

The report comes one week after a 21-year-old man in British Columbia died of rabies after coming into contact with an infected bat.

The department suggests anyone who has come in direct contact with a bat, or any suspected rabid animal, to contact TeleCare immediately.

It also recommends pet owners who suspect a rabid animal has come into contact with their pet contact a veterinarian.

"If possible, do not harm the suspect rabid animal," said the department.

"Testing animals for rabies is done on the animal's brain and this must be intact for optimal results."