Son charged in homicide of Acadian journalist Réjean Hébert

A 29-year-old man has been accused of second-degree murder in the death of his father, a radio journalist found dead outside his home on the Acadian Peninsula last Thursday.

Philippe Hébert appeared by video conference in Bathurst provincial court Tuesday, where he was charged with murdering his father, Réjean Hébert, a veteran journalist from the region, according to reporting by Radio-Canada.

Hébert was also charged with assault with a weapon and indecency to a body, stemming from incidents that occurred at his father's home in Saint-Simon, in northeastern New Brunswick.

Judge Brigitte Sivret adjourned the case until Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m., at which time Hébert will be given a date for a preliminary inquiry into the second-degree murder and assault with a weapon charges.

He will also have to enter a plea on the charge of indecency to a corpse, and choose a mode of trial.

Hébert was remanded back into custody following his appearance Tuesday.

He is also facing charges of resisting arrest, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

Radio-Canada identified the man who was found dead outside a house on Thursday as long-time journalist Réjean Hébert. (Courtesy of CKRO Radio Péninsule/Radio-Canada)

Réjean Hébert was a veteran French-language journalist who worked as the news director at the CKRO Radio Péninsule station for nearly 30 years. He also produced daily news bulletins for 10 other French-language community radio stations in the province.

According to the RCMP in a news release Tuesday, officers responded to a call for a well-being check at a home in Saint-Simon at around 7 a.m. on Dec. 29.

When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man dead outside the house.