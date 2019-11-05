Quispamsis to get $1M roundabout at busy intersection

A $1 million roundabout will be constructed at a busy intersection in Quispamsis after the municipality near Saint John determined it was unsafe.

"Safety is our paramount reason for wanting to do something there," said Libby O'Hara, the deputy mayor.

"We've heard from our residents. They've been very vocal about the need for corrective measures at the intersection and we are pleased to be able to tell them that a roundabout is coming."

The single-lane roundabout will be built on the Gondola Point Arterial where it meets Squires Road and Alma Lane, near the Kings Way Care Centre.

O'Hara said accidents happen too frequently at the intersection and a roundabout will make the area much safer. (Google Maps)

The municipality is partnering with the New Brunswick government to pay for the roundabout, with the town taking on 35 per cent of the cost and the province paying for 65 per cent.

Quispamsis has a population of 19,000, and O'Hara said much of the traffic on the arterial stretch comes from the nearby ferry system on the Kennebecasis River and the town itself.

She said the 80-kilometre-an-hour highway is busiest in the morning and at the end of the work day, which makes it dangerous for drivers trying to get onto the highway from adjacent subdivisions.

"We sought the help of our engineers, both at the provincial and municipal level, and the engineering staff agreed that the preferred method of traffic control at that intersection was the construction of a roundabout," O'Hara said.

"It will provide long-term sustainability, the reduction of approach speed, which is really, really important and also the reduction of high impact collisions."

O'Hara said accidents happen too frequently at that particular intersection but a roundabout will address that.

When traffic is busy on the Gondola Point Arterial, it can be dangerous for drivers to turn into the adjacent subdivisions. (Submitted by Aaron Kennedy)

"Having a roundabout at this particular point, it will provide for a trickle of traffic to continue there," she said.

"There will always be a flow of traffic and the engineers believe that it will be far safer."

Construction of the roundabout will begin next spring and is expected to be completed by fall.

"We ask for people's patience and understanding that the purpose behind this is to make that stretch of road safe," O'Hara said.