The mayor of Quispamsis has been suspended without pay for five weeks after two code of conduct breaches.

Mayor Gary Clark was suspended after it was discovered he purchased a family membership for the qplex swimming pool on July 18 for a family that does not live in town. Membership is only available to Quispamsis residents.

"Action [was] pursued, subsequent to that discovery," Libby O'Hara, the deputy mayor of Quispamsis, said Wednesday.

O'Hara announced the suspension at a town council meeting on Tuesday evening.

Another complaint said the mayor skipped a meeting after claiming to be checking in on a sick relative in hospital, when he was actually at the pool.

"Again, that was a breach of the code of conduct for inappropriate behaviour," O'Hara said.

O'Hara and Coun. Emil Olsen performed an investigation to confirm the mayor breached the code.

At their meeting Tuesday, councillors voted 6-1 to suspend the mayor.

Clark, who was not at the council meeting, is suspended until Nov. 5. O'Hara said he is expected to return to work after his suspension.

She said she's disappointed with the mayor's actions.

"It's not a reflection on the council expenses," she said. "It's a reflection on the behaviour of one person."

Clark was not available for comment Wednesday morning.