Two men are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Quispamsis on Wednesday night.

Kennebecasis regional police say they were called to the scene just before 1 a.m.

Police found the two men, one 19 and the other 20, dead at the scene.

FATAL MV COLLISION: Model Farm Rd. at Meenans Cove Rd. Road will be closed for a number of hours while Collision Reconstructionists investigate. Please take alternate route. —@KRPFTraffic



Their identities have not been released.

The crash happened at a three-way intersection where Meenan's Cove Road connects to Model Farm Road.

COLLISION UPDATE: Model Farm Rd. is now open to through traffic at the intersection of Meenans Cove Rd. —@KRPFTraffic

Traffic was rerouted earlier this morning, but the roads have now reopened.

Police are investigating the crash.