Crash kills 2 men, 19 and 20 years old, in Quispamsis
New Brunswick

Two men are dead after a single vehicle crash in Quispamsis Wednesday night.

Crash happened shortly before 1 a.m.

Rachel Cave · CBC News ·
The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force said the crash happened at a three-way intersection where Meenan's Cove Road connects to Model Farm Road. (Kennebecasis Regional Police Force)

Kennebecasis regional police say they were called to the scene just before 1 a.m.

Police found the two men, one 19 and the other 20, dead  at the scene.



Their identities have not been released.

The crash happened at a three-way intersection where Meenan's Cove Road connects to Model Farm Road.

Traffic was rerouted earlier this morning, but the roads have now reopened.

Police are investigating the crash.

