Crash kills 2 men, 19 and 20 years old, in Quispamsis
Two men are dead after a single vehicle crash in Quispamsis Wednesday night.
Crash happened shortly before 1 a.m.
Kennebecasis regional police say they were called to the scene just before 1 a.m.
Police found the two men, one 19 and the other 20, dead at the scene.
FATAL MV COLLISION: Model Farm Rd. at Meenans Cove Rd. Road will be closed for a number of hours while Collision Reconstructionists investigate. Please take alternate route.—@KRPFTraffic
Their identities have not been released.
The crash happened at a three-way intersection where Meenan's Cove Road connects to Model Farm Road.
COLLISION UPDATE: Model Farm Rd. is now open to through traffic at the intersection of Meenans Cove Rd.—@KRPFTraffic
Traffic was rerouted earlier this morning, but the roads have now reopened.
Police are investigating the crash.