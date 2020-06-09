Quispamsis could be getting a new farmers' market this summer

Quispamsis is one step closer to getting a farmers' market.

"The world's starting to open up a little bit more now and people are looking for something to do with their families," said Andrew Ryder, a Sussex business owner who is working on the market project with his wife, Isabel.

The proposed Quispamsis Farmers Market has received approval from town council to move forward.

The Ryders are now waiting for approval from the province. Public Health also needs to determine how many people will be allowed at the site in the suburban Saint John community.

The couple are hoping the market will open June 13 and run until the end of October.

'Everything from New Brunswick'

They're planning to have 50 vendors every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Quispamsis Arts and Culture Park.

"What we want from this is local, that's what we're promoting," Ryder said. "Local people with their local crafts."

The market would also include local meat, fruits and vegetables.

"Everything from New Brunswick."

Time for something new

Isabel Ryder, who already sells Mexican food at another market, had the idea to start a market at the park.

Her husband said the market has received a lot of positive feedback on social media. Vendors have also been contacting him about selling their products at the market.

And there are still some spots left.

"Quispamsis is quite excited about this."