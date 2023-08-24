Advisories in place for 2 Quispamsis swimming spots with blue-green algae

The New Brunswick town of Quispamsis issued an advisory Thursday for Gondola Point Beach because of the appearance of blue-green algae.

The advisory recommends people and pets avoid swimming in the water until further notice and said the town was awaiting confirmation from the New Brunswick Department of Environment.

A spokesperson for the town said they are yet to receive confirmation about the presence of blue-green algae and they are not aware if any signs have been posted yet.

Last week, the town also issued an advisory for Meenan's Cove Beach, which is still in effect, because of intermittent algae blooms. It recommended people and pets avoid swimming when an algae bloom is visible. Signs are posted at the site there.

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can cause some skin irritation but the main danger comes when ingested.

In 2018 and 2019, CBC reported on four dogs that died from cyanobacteria, after swimming in, or playing near the St. John River, also known as the Wolastoq.

There have been several swimming closures throughout the summer, most of them caused by high E. coli samples.

According to the New Brunswick government's website, the only provincial park beach closed for swimming on Thursday is Murray Beach Provincial Park in southeastern New Brunswick. The notice was issued on Thursday because of a high E. coli sampling taken on Wednesday.

Last week, CBC reported that half of New Brunswick's provincial park beaches were closed to swimming because of high fecal bacteria levels, but according to the government's website, those closures are no longer in effect.