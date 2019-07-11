Broken pipes close popular Fredericton outdoor pool for summer

The City of Fredericton has some bad news for people trying to beat the heat this summer.

The Queen's Square outdoor pool will be closed for the season after damaged water pipes were discovered.

The pool, which is located in the heart of the city's south side, will be drained as crews begin repairs as soon as possible, city spokesperson Wayne Knorr said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

The city believes two broken pipes that are supposed to fill the pool and return water to the mechanical room for treatment were damaged during the winter. The issue is creating significant water loss, Knorr said.

The pipes are beneath the pool deck and must be dug up to be replaced.

"The pool cannot operate with the amount of water being lost and a temporary fix is not possible," Knorr said.

It's rough news for Fredericton's canine population, too. (Shaun Waters/CBC)

The city spent $4.27 million to replace the aging outdoor pools at Queen's Square and Royal Road. The pools opened in 2007.

"We are all disappointed by this unfortunate news, especially at the height of summer swim season, but the work is expected to take several weeks to complete," said Coun. Henri Mallet, chair of the city's community services committee, in the statement.

"If the work gets done earlier, we may look at reopening the facility. I want to thank area residents and pool users in advance for their patience and understanding while we carry out the necessary repairs."

The announcement comes after the city recently finalized upgrades to three outdoor pools, including Queen's Square. The upgrades involved expanded pool decks, seating and locker space.