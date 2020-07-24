New initiative aimed at getting immediate help to struggling single parents

A single mother in Moncton has started an initiative aimed at providing immediate assistance to single parents who need help.

Diani Blanco and her friend Alicia Ismach started Queens of Heart to help single parents who find themselves needing help fast.

"It's really hard for anybody, but as a single parent it's harder because you feel like the world is crumbling down," she told Information Morning Moncton.

Blanco is a single mother and said she remembers a time when she was struggling to keep up with bills, work and feeding her family.

While dealing with the weight of those problems, Blanco and her family lost everything in a fire.

"I was just driving and you realize that you've lost everything that you've worked really hard for, but at the same time you're pretty blessed because you have your kids, you have your health."

When she landed on her feet she realized she wanted to do something to help people who were in similar positions she found herself in just a couple years ago.

Diani Blanco pictured with her children Nikko and Elyjah. (Submitted by Diani Blanco)

She started buying extra groceries to help a few single moms in the community and offered babysitting services but when COVID-19 hit, she felt she had to do more.

"I was blessed because I still had my job as an essential worker but it really hit me in my heart that a lot of people were feeling the same way I was feeling before."

The organization provides food and other necessities to single parents as quickly as possible. Blanco said the aim is to fill the gaps that other support systems can't fill.

She said sometimes you need help but a pile of forms and long wait times at places that provide resources stand in the way.

"Queens of Heart is for emergencies, if you need help right now. We don't judge. We're just here to help you. Tell us what you need and we'll get it for you. We'll drop it at your doorstep."

Since launching the initiative in the middle of March, Blanco estimates they've helped over 80 families.

She said the biggest challenge she's seen single parents face is having to choose between feeding their families and paying bills, something she remembers from when she was struggling.

Diani Blanco estimates they've helped over 80 families since launching the initiative mid-March. (Queens of Heart/Facebook)

"I remember just cooking for my kids and not eating with them because I was wondering if I was going to be OK for the next two days."

Blanco said she believes everything happens for a reason and she went through her struggles so that she could help people.

"I just feel like I am my soul when I do that, I am me."

Families who need assistance can contact the United Way for a referral or contact Blanco through Facebook.

The Facebook page is also used for people looking to donate items and to help organize volunteers.