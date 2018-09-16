Queens County Fair celebrates 73 years in the Village of Gagetown

The Queen's County Fair has been a tradition in the Village of Gagetown, N.B. for 73 years and it's still drawing crowds.

Hundreds of people turned out to see the agricultural fair which offered everything from popcorn and rides to ox pulls and giant pumpkins.

President Hazen Underhill said he's been a part of the fair for more than 60 years.

"It was just loaded here yesterday," he said. "Last night, we had fireworks and it was beautiful."

He called it a family fair as he pointed to the many families enjoying food, animals, and rides.

"The kids love the rides."

Underhill said while flooding in the spring was devastating to people in the community, thankfully it didn't have much effect on the farmers who send in their prized produce to be judged at the fair.

Like many other agricultural fairs, the Queens County Fair offers prizes for the best and biggest fruits and vegetables. This pumpkin was a first place winner, weighing in at just over 300 kilograms. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

These oxen came from Nova Scotia to participate in a oxen pull heavy concrete slabs as far as they can. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

The fair has lots of food vendors, rides, activities and animals for people to see. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Rodd Cumberland is at the fair to compete in the woodsman competition.

He started entering these types of competitions in 1985, and has been part of the one at this fair for years.

"My favourite event is spring board chop," he said.

In the spring board chop, participants cut a notch into a nine foot tall poplar log, then insert a board in the notch, jump on top of that, and repeat the process until they reach the top.

He said the competition is physically demanding but a lot of fun.

"You want to be at the top of your game," he said. "I'm over 50 and I'm at the gym every day."

The fair also has a woodsman competition. Rodd Cumberland, left, is a competitor. He was helping others set up for the last competition of the fair. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

There are plenty of horses as well. This is a prize winning Clydesdale. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)