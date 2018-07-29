Retro ice cream truck offers taste of nostalgia

It won't be driving through your neighbourhood with bells ringing, but Patti Hollenberg hopes her retro ice cream truck will bring back happy memories for its customers.

Hollenberg, the owner of Fredericton's Chess Piece Pâtisserie & Cafe, started Queen Street Creamery this summer out of an old food truck. Her ice cream has two main ingredients: produce bought at local farms and a good dose of imagination.

"I kind of wanted to have some fun with it and kind of bring back the funkness of the late '70s, bring back that retro vibe to the truck and what ice cream trucks used to be," she said in an interview with CBC's Viola Pruss.

Hollenburg got the old truck from a fellow food vendor who bought it at an auction. (Queen Street Creamery/Facebook)

Hollenburg lovingly calls it the "ghetto truck." She got it from a fellow food truck vendor who bought it at an auction.

"It's pretty rudimentary. There are like zero creature comforts in the truck."

Fun approach

But the ice cream, she said, is another story. She's been teaching herself how to make commercial-grade ice cream from scratch — taste testing along the way.

"Couple of pounds have been added on here or there, all for the love of it," she said.

She said she takes a fun approach to making ice cream using local ingredients. Some of her more interesting flavours include cinnamon bun, strawberry rhubarb, and a gin, tonic and lime sorbet.

The truck can often be found at the back of Picaroons Brewery in Fredericton. (Queen Street Creamery/Facebook)

"You're never too old to have kind of, I don't want to say childish thoughts, but be able to have youthful moments," she said.

"Ice cream is one of those things that everybody loves, everybody has that part of you that's in the back of your head that wants to be eight again and not have the weight of the world crushing down on your shoulders and just enjoy simple things."

The ice cream truck can be found parked at locations around Fredericton this summer including Picaroons Roundhouse and the Garrison Night Market.