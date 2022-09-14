Remembering Elizabeth in New Brunswick: See treasures from the archives

As visitation and funeral preparations take place in London for Queen Elizabeth, many New Brunswickers are signing books of condolence for the late monarch and contemplating her long reign as Canada's head of state.

Some are remembering the Queen as an embodiment of grace and lofty ideals such steadfastness and service, while others are lauding her sense of humour and more down-to-earth side.

As this compilation of New Brunswick Provincial Archives photos shows, both facets were on display during her five royal tours of the province.

This photo from the UNB Archives and Special Collections was taken on campus in Fredericton by Alan G. Gordon, who was a second-year forestry student at the time. According to the Provincial Archives, Gordon got caught up in the excitement of the royal visit and a little too close to Princess Elizabeth for Prince Phillip’s liking. Gordon’s camera was confiscated by security personnel, but later returned. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

Elizabeth's first visit to New Brunswick was as a 25-year-old princess in November 1951.

She and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrived by train at Union Station in Fredericton after a month-long Canadian tour that began on the West Coast. They were greeted by hundreds of well wishers, toured historic landmarks, listened to choral music and attended a fancy dinner.

Her accession to the throne would be announced just three months later.

Princess Elizabeth chats with guides and brownies outside Christ Church Cathedral in Fredericton. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

The Princess stops to talk to a war veteran in Fredericton. PANB P229-6 (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Phillip with Matron Sarah Miles, war veteran Albert Angell and hospital superintendent Dr. C.O. McKay at Lancaster DVA Hospital in Saint John. Heritage Resources, Saint John collection P406-14 (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

A crowd cheers as the royal couple arrives in a Plexiglas-topped Cadillac at a Saint John hotel for a 400-guest dinner and reception. Heritage Resources, Saint John collection P338-82 (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

Elizabeth returned to the province as Queen in July 1959, on the final leg of a 45-day tour. The stop included an evening of harness racing, a meal of salmon and fiddleheads, and a visit with the bereaved families of fishermen who died in a bad storm off Escuminac the previous month. She made a contribution in their name to the New Brunswick Fishermen's Disaster Fund.

Elizabeth and Philip arrive for a dinner at the Lady Beaverbrook residence at UNB in Fredericton, accompanied by Lt.-Gov. J. L. O’Brien. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip study the harness race card at the Fredericton Raceway. The Queen presented a trophy to winning horse owner W.R. Jardine of Chatham. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

The Queen and Prince Philip returned in July 1976, just ahead of the Olympics in Montreal, where Princess Anne was competing with the British equestrian team. They visited a Boy Scout Jamboree at Woolastook Provincial Park, were entertained by Les jeunes chanteurs d'Acadie and the Kiwanis Steel Band, toured Kings Landing Historical Settlement, and then flew to Miramichi.

Chief Anthony Francis, president of the Union of New Brunswick Indians, presents a petition to Her Majesty at Fredericton. (Courtesy of Elizabeth Clark/Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

Then Premier Richard Hatfield welcomes Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at McConnell Hall on the University of New Brunswick campus for a provincial dinner. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

Queen Elizabeth meets some of the estimated 3,500 guides and scouts at Woolastook Provincial Park for a jamboree. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

An honour guard greets the Queen at the former Canadian Forces Base Chatham. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

The Queen at the former CFB Chatham, in Miramichi, where she attended a provincial luncheon and watched a special program by members of the military. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

A crowd of employees and their families see Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip off from the Burchill laminating plant in Nelson. (Courtesy of Elizabeth Clark/Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

Elizabeth's next visit coincided with the provincial bicentennial year in 1984. She and Prince Philip arrived at the Moncton airport Sept. 24, and visited Shediac, Sackville, Riverview and Fredericton over three days.

Schoolchildren cheer the royal visitors in Moncton on Sept. 24, 1984. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

The Queen with former premier Richard Hatfield at the open-air reception in Victoria Park in Moncton on Sept. 24, 1984. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

Finally, the royal couple visited in 2002, as part of a year-long Commonwealth tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne.

They arrived in Fredericton Oct. 11 and left the next day by helicopter for Sussex, Moncton, and Dieppe.

The Queen walks to the front of Government House with Prince Philip, former premier Bernard Lord and Diane Lord in Fredericton on Oct. 11, 2002. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)