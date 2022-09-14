Remembering Elizabeth in New Brunswick: See treasures from the archives
From candid to carefully orchestrated, from glamorous to downhome, the Queen's visits to New Brunswick ran the gamut of experience.
Social Sharing
Highlights of Queen Elizabeth's tours from New Brunswick Provincial Archives
CBC News ·
As visitation and funeral preparations take place in London for Queen Elizabeth, many New Brunswickers are signing books of condolence for the late monarch and contemplating her long reign as Canada's head of state.
Some are remembering the Queen as an embodiment of grace and lofty ideals such steadfastness and service, while others are lauding her sense of humour and more down-to-earth side.
As this compilation of New Brunswick Provincial Archives photos shows, both facets were on display during her five royal tours of the province.
Elizabeth's first visit to New Brunswick was as a 25-year-old princess in November 1951.
She and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrived by train at Union Station in Fredericton after a month-long Canadian tour that began on the West Coast. They were greeted by hundreds of well wishers, toured historic landmarks, listened to choral music and attended a fancy dinner.
Her accession to the throne would be announced just three months later.
Elizabeth returned to the province as Queen in July 1959, on the final leg of a 45-day tour. The stop included an evening of harness racing, a meal of salmon and fiddleheads, and a visit with the bereaved families of fishermen who died in a bad storm off Escuminac the previous month. She made a contribution in their name to the New Brunswick Fishermen's Disaster Fund.
The Queen and Prince Philip returned in July 1976, just ahead of the Olympics in Montreal, where Princess Anne was competing with the British equestrian team. They visited a Boy Scout Jamboree at Woolastook Provincial Park, were entertained by Les jeunes chanteurs d'Acadie and the Kiwanis Steel Band, toured Kings Landing Historical Settlement, and then flew to Miramichi.
Elizabeth's next visit coincided with the provincial bicentennial year in 1984. She and Prince Philip arrived at the Moncton airport Sept. 24, and visited Shediac, Sackville, Riverview and Fredericton over three days.
Finally, the royal couple visited in 2002, as part of a year-long Commonwealth tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne.
They arrived in Fredericton Oct. 11 and left the next day by helicopter for Sussex, Moncton, and Dieppe.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?