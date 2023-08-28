Quebec man charged with first-degree murder of Rivière-Verte man

RCMP say a 44-year-old man from Fermont, Que., has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 60-year-old man from Rivière-Verte, a small community that's part of Edmundston.

The man was arrested on Aug. 27 in Rivière-du-Loup, Que., and appeared in Edmundston provincial court via tele-remand, where he was charged with the first degree murder of Rino St.-Pierre.

St.-Pierre was found unresponsive on Rue Industrielle in Rivière-Verte on Aug. 15 and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

Police say the investigation determined that St.-Pierre was the victim of a homicide.

The Quebec man was remanded into custody and was set to make a further appearance in court Monday afternoon.