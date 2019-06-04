Council coughs up $112K to keep Sea Dogs from leaving Saint John

The Saint John Sea Dogs will remain in the city for another five years thanks to a new lease agreement with Harbour Station.

At a council meeting Monday night, Saint John councillors agreed to provide $112,000 in funding to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team, amid fears it would move the team to another city.

"Basically what was told to us, and what I heard, is if we can't reach an agreement, the Saint John Sea Dogs are leaving town," said Coun. Ray Strowbridge. "And they even gave us the name of another city where they were going."

Trevor Georgie, president of the Saint John Sea Dogs, says the team, owned by businessman Scott McCain, loses hundreds of thousands of dollars a year while heavily contributing to the local economy through its foundation, jobs and spin offs.

"If we didn't receive a lease that we could live with as a junior hockey team to survive in Saint John, we would have had to look at other options," said Georgie. "But, thankfully we don't."

We're asking our provincial partners to recognize our financial burden, and this discussion is suggesting that we have money to drop like a puck. - Coun. Greg Norton

Concerns over the future of the three-time President's Cup winners sparked a lengthy debate between city councillors.

Strowbridge was among seven councillors who voted to approve the funding package, which will be spread over the lease's five-year term.

Coun. John MacKenzie said the team brings major benefits to restaurants and other businesses, while also serving as Harbour Station's anchor tenant.

"If we don't have a major tenant in that building, the deficit goes way up and the taxpayers of this city are going to pay that deficit," said MacKenzie.

Mayor Don Darling, who can only vote during a tie, described the team as a "vital economic driver" for the city.

Trevor Georgie, president of the Saint John Sea Dogs, says the team loses hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. (CBC)

Three councillors, Sean Casey, Gary Sullivan and Greg Norton voted against the funding package.

Norton pointed to a $22-million financial rescue package the city recently accepted from the province to avoid layoffs of front-line staff.

"We're asking our provincial partners to recognize our financial burden, and this discussion is suggesting that we have money to drop like a puck," he said.