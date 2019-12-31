How will change in Quebec's cannabis laws affect New Brunswickers

Some cannabis users in New Brunswick will have new laws to deal with when crossing the Quebec-New Brunswick border in the new year.

Quebec has raised the minimum age of possession and sale of cannabis from 18 to 21, the highest age in the country.

In New Brunswick, the age of possession will remain the same, at 19, but anyone travelling to Quebec will have to obey the new law.

The Coalition Avenir Québec government passed the more restrictive cannabis law in October.

While it's unclear how stringent Quebec authorities will be in enforcing the new law, there could be consequences for any New Brunswickers between the ages of 19 and 21 travelling in Quebec and possessing cannabis.

Quebec's Cannabis Regulation Act stipulates that minors possessing or trying to buy cannabis could face a $100 fine, while anyone buying cannabis for a minor, anyone under the age of 21, could be fined up to $3,000.

This isn't the only time that minimum age laws have been different between the two provinces.

Opposite case with alcohol

The minimum age for possessing alcohol in New Brunswick is 19, but in Quebec it's 18. Young New Brunswickers can drive across the border and legally buy alcohol, but bringing it back would be illegal.

The same thing could happen with cannabis, only in reverse.

Cannabis NB has two locations in border communities, Campbellton and Edmundston.

Marie-Andrée Bolduc, a spokesperson for Cannabis NB, said the Crown corporation could not speculate on what impact the law change in Quebec could have on sales of cannabis at their retail locations in Campbellton and Edmundston.

The retailer won't change its sales methods or rules for checking ID, she said.