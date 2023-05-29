ATV group urges members to stay off N.B. trails amid forest-fire risk

New Brunswick's all-terrain vehicle association is asking its members to stop activities for two weeks during a heightened risk of forest fires.

Quad N.B. said a cigarette butt or a hot exhaust pipe rubbing against brush could spark a fire in extremely dry conditions.

The call to stay off trails comes after an ATV ignited a forest fire in the Saint Andrews area, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of homes.

"We just want to make sure that all of our members understand the situation that we're in right now with the dry season and the potential of a fire starting very quickly," said Jacques Poirier, the organization's general manager.

In a memo to members, Poirier said the air quality is unhealthy in certain areas and out-of-control fires could put ATV riders at risk. He asked clubs to cancel any scheduled events.

"We do not recommend anyone go into the forest," he wrote.

Quad N.B., the association that manages ATV trail networks across New Brunswick, said the air quality is unhealthy in certain areas and out-of-control fires could put ATV riders at risk. (CBC)

The organization said people who insist on riding ATVs should take "every precaution necessary" and avoid areas with active fires.

Poirier said the memo is a recommendation, but he expects Crown land could potentially close to recreational activities if dry conditions continue. He said with tinder-dry brush and vegetation, a hot ATV could risk sparking a blaze.

"Just a matter of parking near or over dry grass — it could literally start a fire easily," he said.

There are currently 14 active forest fires in New Brunswick, and the entire province remains under a burn ban amid dry conditions, hot temperatures and high winds.

Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland said the situation does not currently meet the criteria to close Crown lands to recreational or industrial use. He said he's urging New Brunswickers to use care while the province remains at the red level of the forest-fire index.

"Whether it be in the woods, whether it be in your backyard, whether it be anywhere, in a subdivision. Anywhere you are, forest fire and fire precautions need to be taken," Holland said, speaking by phone from the province's forest fire management centre.

The province is urging extra caution with cigarettes and smoking materials, errant sparks, coals and anything that could start a fire.

Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland says precautions need to be taken no matter where people are, whether its in the woods or the backyard. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

New Brunswick closed Crown lands in 202 0 after a streak of dry weather created a major forest-fire risk.

While Crown land remains open, Holland said forest-fire management staff are continuing to analyze the situation. He said he would have to defer to groups such as Quad N.B. for guidance on specific activities.

"We're in a situation where we've got some hot spots, we're paying very close attention to them. And we continue to be on par with years gone by.

"Over the weekend, there was a significant amount of forest-fire starts. So that's a bit of an anomaly from what we're used to," he said,